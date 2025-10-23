Live
Alert issued as low pressure system brings heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh
A distinct low pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to weaken gradually and transform into a low-pressure zone within the next 12 hours. Meanwhile, a surface circulation continues along the Andaman Sea coast, intensifying the likelihood of heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert statewide, warning of flash floods in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kurnool districts, as well as in Yanam. Officials have cautioned fishermen against heading out to sea.
As a result of the ongoing low pressure system, rain is affecting various regions across the state, with low-lying areas in Nellore district experiencing flooding. District Collector Himanshu Shukla has announced that rehabilitation centres have been established and control rooms set up at the Nellore Collectorate and the SP office.
Floodwaters are reportedly flowing in Chapta, located in Kammavaripalle of Ananthasagaram mandal. Furthermore, educational institutions in the district have been closed for the second consecutive day due to the adverse weather.