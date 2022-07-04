ALH Squadron INAS 324 commissioned at Vizag 

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta at an impressive commissioning ceremony held at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The unit is the first naval squadron on the Eastern Seaboard operating the indigenously designed advanced light helicopter (ALH) MK III (MR) helicopters.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta stated that the commissioning of the first ALH MK III squadron in the ENC will enhance the surveillance capability of the Eastern Seaboard.

INAS 324 has been named 'KESTRELS' which are birds of prey and have good sensory capabilities symbolising the envisaged role of the aircraft and the air squadron. The insignia of the squadron depicts a 'KESTREL' searching over the vast spread of the blue-white sea waves, signifying the integral maritime reconnaissance (MR) and search and rescue (SAR) role of the squadron.

ALH MK III helicopters are fitted with the state-of-the-art equipment which includes modern surveillance radar and electro-optical sensors. Developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), induction of these flying machines is in pursuance of the Government of India's initiative Atma Nirbhar Bharat. In addition to their primary roles of MR and SAR, these helicopters can also be deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations as well as special operations with marine commandos.

Also, the helicopter has an airborne medical intensive care unit (MICU) for use similar to the air ambulance role to facilitate the medical evacuation of critically ill patients.

INAS 324 is commanded by Cdr SS Dash, an accomplished and highly experienced ALH qualified flying instructor with extensive operational experience.