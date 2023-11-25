ALIET organises state-level mgmt meet ‘Kairos-2K23

Vijayawada: Department of Master of Business Administration of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here organised ‘Kairos-2K23’, a State-level management meet on Friday on the college premises.

As many as 300 management students from 17 colleges (affiliated to various management institutions) enthusiastically participated in the event. They were tested on real time scenario of many business activities such as market wizard (market makers), mind martians (business quiz), young manager, fin- quest (stock market game), dream corner (start-up idea) and informal events like treasure hunt, thematic photography and Mr and Ms Kairos as part of the programme.

Students showcased their managerial, technical, leadership, creative, innovative, negotiating and team skills through these events. DCM Dr Pradeep Chiluka, who was the chief guest in the inaugural session, delivered a keynote address on the importance of time, indexing, mindfulness, responsibility, repetition and laughing for getting success in their respective fields.

Ravi Kiran Tallam, founder and president of Amaravati Chapter was the chief guest in the valedictory session.

The winners and runners were awarded with cash prizes and mementos. The first prize was bagged by Moksha Jain team from PB Siddhartha College in Market Wizard, A Sowmika and team from KLU in Mind Martian and others in remaining events.

Director of ALIET Rev Fr Dr AB Joji Reddy said that such events help students in shaping their personality in a better way.

Principal Dr O Mahesh said that the college utilises every opportunity to groom each student as a responsible citizen.

Rev Fr D Balaswamy said leadership, negotiation, decision-making and problem-solving being the most important skills of management graduates, Kairos 2K23 has created a platform to exhibit skills.

V Naga Laksmi, Convenor of Kairos 2K23 and head of the department thanked all the colleges and students for their active participation in the event. She also thanked Stem Overseas Education, Amyra Silver, Avantez, Yuva Computers, VN Overseas Education, VGR Diabetes Specialities Hospital, Maa Vaadi Pelli Bhojanam, Institute of Professional Banking, Saplings, Bhavya Books and Stationery, CMR Shopping Mall for being the sponsors of the events.