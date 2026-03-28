All 12 arrested in Vijayawada terror link case

Vijayawada: Counter Intelligence officials have confirmed the arrest of all 12 accused involved in a suspected terror-linked case in Vijayawada, while the alleged key handler remains at large and is believed to be operating from abroad.

Officials said the investigation began with the arrest of three suspects in Vijayawada, which later expanded into a multi-state operation leading to the apprehension of the remaining accused from different parts of the country. The arrested individuals hail from Maharashtra, West Bengal, New Delhi, Rajasthan and Bihar, including a minor.

The accused have been identified as Faiz Ur Rehman (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra), Ashif Ali (Khatra village, Bankura district, West Bengal), Sharkh Khan (Pune, Maharashtra), Lucky Ahmed (Rohini Sector-7, New Delhi), Jishan Abdul Mazid (Jodhpur, Rajasthan), and a 16-year-old minor from Rafiganj in Aurangabad district of Bihar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group was allegedly acting under the directions of a handler identified as Al-Hakim Shukoor, who is suspected to have taken shelter in Abrod and is coordinating activities remotely.

All the accused were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Vijayawada and were remanded to judicial custody till April 6. They have been shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the network and its possible links.