All assurances given in 2019 polls fulfilled: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said he has fulfilled all assurances given during elections and Muthukur people were provided with the long-pending non-fishermen package. Participating in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam progarmme at Mamidupudi on Wednesday, he said the state government has provided a package of Rs 25,000 to all families of the non-fishermen category, who were having white ration cards as part of the R&R package to the Krishnapatnam Port affected. He said the chief minister had transferred Rs 35.74 crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries directly.

The assurance was made in 2019 and now the state government has fulfilled it without ignoring it. He reminded that former CM Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy assured the port and sanctioned it and subsequently provided Rs 32 crore as a package under R&R for fishermen of four villages and provided a package to around 2,000 families. He said few families still to get the package due to technical issues and they would be provided shortly.

He visited the SC colony and inaugurated a house constructed in Jagananna Layout and said the state government was providing house sites and constructing houses for them. Tahsildar Manohar Babu, Sarpanch Kaki Mastanamma, local leaders and sachivalayam staff members participated.