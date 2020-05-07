All Covid-19 patients discharged in Prakasam district

Ongole: Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Government Hospital here on Thursday. The KIMS Ongole too discharged the last coronavirus patient. All of them recovered fully, according ot doctors.

GGH Superintendent, Diguvinti Sriramulu, said there were a total of 61 coronavirus positive cases in the district. Of them, 59 patients had fully recovered and discharged, while one patient was sent to Nellore for treatmetn, he explained.

He pointed out that the efforts by the district administration in containing the coronavirus in the district. The dedicated services of the doctors and medical staff in the hospitals helped the patients recover fast.

Deputy Superintendent, Dr Muralikrishna Reddy, announced that the staff in the hospital are always ready to serve the people. There is only one coronavirus positive patient in the hospital, and he has also completely recovered now.

District Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Richards, said a total of 6,835 samples were collected in the district. On them, he explained that results were received for 4,478 samples and 4,418 of them turned out negative. Results in case of 2,357random samples are awaited. The doctors distributed Rs 2,000 to each of the discharged patients.