All district officers must attend Jaganannaku Chebudam: Collector Shan Mohan

Chittoor: District Collector S Shan Mohan instructed all the district officials to make a note for attending Jaganannaku Chebudam mandal-level programme to be held on each Wednesday and Friday in a week in the district.



Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the government has made it mandatory to hold mandal-level Jaganannaku Chebudam programme, in which all the district officials must invariably attend to redress the grievances of the public on the spot.

The Collector further said that Jaganannaku Chebudam would be held at Vedurukuppam mandal, Gangadhar Nellore Assembly segment on Wednesday. He said Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy and other district officials would also attend and make the event a success. He directed all the district officials to resolve the grievances of mandal-level JaganannaKu Chebudam programme on war footing. Stating that the pending Spandana grievances also should be cleared without negligence, he said that both Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam would be held with equal importance.

The Mission of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to make the State free from the grievances, he stated. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar and others were present on the occasion.