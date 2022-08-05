All eligible will get R&R package, says administrative officer

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Polavaram Project R&R Package Administrative Officer Praveen Aditya stated that the R&R package will be implemented for all the eligible flood victims of Polavaram project.

He conducted a grievance meeting along with RDO Katta Simhachalam on R&R issues at ITDA Hall in Rampachodavaram on Friday. Many Polavaram expatriates, and who have recently turned 18, have submitted applications to him seeking a rehabilitation package.

Praveen Aditya said that after a thorough examination of all the applications, a survey will be conducted by the revenue committees and based on the reports, steps will be taken to implement the R&R package. Action will be taken to inform the applicants in the form of a list of eligible and ineligible applicants on R&R package issues. He said that in the first phase, 25 applications will be examined.

Officials and staff of the R&R package participated in this programme.