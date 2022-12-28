All-India DWCRA bazaar 2022-23 begins

Visakhapatnam: Both the state and Central governments have been empowering DWCRA women in various states across the country by providing them a platform to market their products, said Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu. Inaugurating All India DWCRA Bazaar-2022 at Andhra University Engineering Grounds here on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that such platforms aid in enhancing the livelihood of the DWCRA women across the country and make them independent. Further, he said people can contribute to the DWCRA groups by visiting the bazaar and investing in their products.

Artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs from various parts of the country exhibit their wares, crafts and products in over 200 stalls spread across the grounds. Of them, 103 stalls are from Andhra Pradesh and 64 counters from other states.Besides DWCRA groups from various districts of Andhra Pradesh, SHG members from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh exhibit their products as a part of the fair. From saris to home decors and accessories, consumers can directly buy from the weavers and entrepreneurs at the venue without the involvement of any middlemen.The SARAS bazaar will continue till January 7 at the venue.