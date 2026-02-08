All India Sanskrit students’ talent meet ends at NSU

Tirupati: The Fourth All India Sanskrit Students’ Talent Meet 2026 came to an end on Saturday at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati. Addressing the gathering, chief guest TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Choudary said that Indian culture and the nation’s development are deeply rooted in the Sanskrit language. He stated that spirituality guides humans on the path of righteousness and that society progresses when individuals follow ethical and moral values. He advised students to study the scriptures with dedication and work towards the protection of Sanskrit and Indian culture.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, Prof Kishore Chandra Padi said that the development of India is possible through Sanskrit. He noted that All India level competitions help students develop a healthy competitive spirit and encouraged them to continue their scriptural studies with commitment.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said the university, through Vagvardhini Parishat, is organising All India level Shastrarth competitions to promote Sanskrit learning and bring out students’ talents. He added that such activities contribute to the physical, mental, and spiritual development of students.

Academic Dean Prof Rajanikant Shukla, Registrar K Venkatanarayana Rao, Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath, Dr Pradeep Kumar Bag, Dr Udayana Hegde, and others were present at the programme.