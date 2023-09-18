All-party leaders’ meet condemns Naidu’s arrest

Rajamahendravaram: All-party leaders of East Godavari district and representatives of various public associations have demanded that the illegal case against former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nara Chandrababu Naidu be dropped.

A roundtable meeting chaired by CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu held at Jagadeeswari function hall here on Sunday strongly condemned the repressive actions of the police against Opposition parties and public associations in the State. Madhu expressed his concern that in the aftermath of Chandrababu’s arrest, the faith in the judiciary is also waning.

CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja, the chief guest, called everyone to condemn Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anarchic rule. She alleged that Jagan’s dictatorship, which started with the demolition of Praja Vedika, is increasing day by day, and it has become a routine to prevent the leaders of political and public organisations from questioning and putting them under house arrest. She called people to fight until the illegal case against Chandrababu was dropped.

Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, TDP State leaders Ganni Krishna and Kasi Naveen strongly condemned the attitude of the CID officials in illegally arresting the State opposition leader. Democracy can be saved only by defeating YSRCP, they said.

Civil Rights Association honorary president Muppalla Subbarao criticised the CBCID department for turning it into a pocket organisation for the YSRCP. Jail officials rejected Nara Bhuvaneswari’s Mulakat application, but in the case of MLC Anantha Babu, who killed a Dalit, was given many opportunities to meet informally against the rules. He clarified that Chandrababu’s arrest is illegal and there is no basis in the case.

Jana Sena leaders A Satyanarayana and Y Srinivas said that there is a need for a strong public movement to protect democracy. Janasena will support the TDP movement, they assured.

Congress city president Balepalli Murali said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jagan together are taking away democratic and human rights.

MRPS leader V Apparao, CPM City Secretary B Pawan, CPI City Secretary V Kondal Rao, Rachapalli Prasad, D Parvathi Sundari, Y Lakshmi and others spoke.