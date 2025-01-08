All roads lead to AU Engineering College grounds!

Visakhapatnam: All roads lead to Andhra University Engineering College grounds as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive ‘sabha’ during his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of NDA government in the state.

Followed by a road show that commences from ‘Venkatadri Vantillu’ near Dutt Island, the roadshow of the Prime Minister will conclude at the AU Engineering College grounds.

Coordinating with one another, BJP, TDP and JSP leaders are pulling out all stops to make the prestigious roadshow followed by the public meeting a massive hit in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam by 2:40 pm to welcome the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, the roadshow of the Prime Minister is scheduled from 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm. This will be followed by a host of stone-laying and inaugural programmes for prestigious projects. After the inaugural of coveted projects, the PM will address the public at the AU Engineering College grounds wherein scores of people from various districts are expected to take part.

From each constituency, hundreds of auto-rickshaws, buses, mini-buses are pressed into service to mobilise not less than 3 lakh people from different parts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and other districts.

From Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram people are expected to arrive in 400 buses, from Bheemunipatnam in 400 buses, from Pendurthi in 100 RTC buses and 100 mini buses, from Anakapalli, Kasimkota, Kotapadu, Elamanchili, Narsipatnam and other areas in 870 buses.