All set for APPSC exams from today

Srikakulam: AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations for recruitment of various posts will be conducted in Srikakulam from November 3 to 7. District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Rajeswari reviewed the arrangements with concerned officials here on Wednesday.

The DRO said that on November 3th exam for the post of divisional accounts officer (DAO) will be conducted, assistant public relations and assistant statistical officers on November 4th, recruitment of district public relations officers on November 6 and recruitment of grade-1 extension officers in panchayat raj department on November 7.

Exams will start from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm at two engineering colleges located near Srikakulam city. The DRO appealed to candidates to attend at their concerned examination centre one hour before commencement of the examinations to avoid eleventh hour tension and trouble. Officials from revenue, panchayat raj, police, APSRTC, medical and health departments attended the meeting and they were asked to make sufficient arrangements for the candidates to attempt examinations without any difficulties.