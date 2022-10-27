All set for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Genco's 3rd unit in Muthukuru

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to dedicate the third unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power station in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district to the nation on Thursday. AP Genco works for producing 2x800 Mega Watts commenced in 2009 and were commissioned in 2015. The works of the present unit of 1x800 Mega Watts under stage II commenced in 2016 and were commissioned in October 2022. The plant was renamed Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station in view of the exemplary services of former Chief Minister Sanjeevaiah to the state.

Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL), formed as a special purpose vehicle with an equity of 50.45 percent by A P Genco, 4.83 percent by the state government and 44.72 percent by all four power distribution companies of the undivided state. The project was envisaged as an extension of the existing two units.

Construction works of 1x800 Mega Watt of stage-2 were commenced in 2016 and the Power Finance Corporation Limited funded Rs 5,935.87 crore for the project and Rs 1,000 crore by AP Power Finance Corporation. Desein Private Limited has prepared the Detailed Project Report and DCPL was the project consultant during the pre-award stage and also during the execution stage. The project was awarded to BHEL for the supply and erection of boiler, turbo generator and auxiliaries and Tata Project Limited for the supply and erection of the balance of plant works, including all the civil works. The boiler was also designed to operate with 100 percent domestic coal with a Gross Calorific Value of 4,200 kcal/kg and 33.83 pc ash content. The daily requirement of coal is around 9,312 MT per day.

On Wednesday, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy visited the Thermal Power plant at Nelaturu village and inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. The Minister visited the venue for addressing the public, parking places, helipad, pylon, and the third unit of the plant going to be launched.

He said former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had laid the foundation for the third unit works and his son Jagan Mohan Reddy was now inaugurating them as the Chief Minister. The seventh unit of Narla Tata Rao project will also be launched by the Chief Minister in February of next year. These two new units will facilitate uninterrupted power supply to the state, he added. Earlier, the state government decided to privatise the unit saying the reason for losses.

But the opposition and joint action committees started opposing the decision of government and have been staging protests for the last eight months. They are criticising the unit is being handed over to the Adani group after incurring a huge amount of public money and the private company is the final beneficiary.