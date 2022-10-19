All set for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Avanigadda tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR District): All arrangements are in place for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed visit to Avanigadda constituency of Krishna district on October 20.

The CM will formally launch the programme relating to removal of lands from the prohibited list. Under section-22A category, there are over 22,000 prohibited lands in Avanigadda constituency alone. The main aim of launching this programme is to put an end to the plight of landowners, who have been waiting for decades for sale and fresh registrations of their lands.

In view of the CM's programme, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, CM programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghu Ram, District Collector P Ranjith Basha, District SP P Joshuva and MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu inspected the arrangements and convened a meeting with the officials and local public representatives here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh asked the officials concerned to be alert and to ensure the CM's visit a success.

He said that they have identified some beneficiary farmers' list of the prohibited lands.

District Collector Ranjith Basha stated that they already completed 90 per cent of the arrangements for the CM's programme. He said that they have assigned task to 150 volunteers to receive farmers' Spandana petitions.

MLC Talasila appealed to the authorities to ensure drinking water and snacks to the public who attend the CM's meeting.

Joint Collector Dr Mahesh Kumar, DRO M Venkateswarlu and others have accompanied the Minister.