All set for gram sabhas today

Rajamahendravaram: Collector P Prasanthi informed that Gram Sabhas will be held on Friday as a symbol of accountability and transparent governance, marking the revival of village panchayats.

She highlighted the importance of involving public representatives, citizens, and employees to ensure the success of these meetings.

During coordination meeting with department officials held on Thursday at Collectorate, collector said that Gram Sabhas should be conducted simultaneously across all 300 village panchayats in the district.

She instructed that these meetings should be held under the supervision of special officers assigned to each village. The state government has directed that Gram Sabhas be conducted under the ‘Swarna Gram Panchayat’ model, which focuses on strengthening local governance.

Key issues such as water supply, basic infrastructure, sewage systems, street lighting, CC roads, and solid waste management should be prioritised during these meetings.

She also said that discussions and decisions should be made regarding the construction of link roads and the provision of necessary infrastructure in the villages.

The meeting was attended by District Panchayat Officer D Rambabu, RWS SE D Balashankara Rao, and Panchayati Raj AC MD Alimulla.