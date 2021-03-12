All set for Guntur Municipal Corporation vote counting

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation has made all the arrangements to count votes polled in the Guntur Municipal Corporation elections held on March 10, to elect corporators in the 56 divisions in Guntur city.

The officials have made all the arrangements for counting of votes to be held on March 14. For 36 divisions in the GMC, counting of votes will be held at MBTS and remaining 22 divisions votes counting will be held at Loyola Public School.

Votes counting will start at 8 am and is expected to be completed by 10.30 am. The officials have set up 521 tables for counting of votes. For each table one supervising officer and three employees were allotted.

Meanwhile, the GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha imparted training to the counting staff at a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Friday. She explained duties of supervisors and micro observers in the votes counting process. She said that if anything goes wrong in the counting, problems will arise. She directed the officials to attend duties at 6 am on counting day. Cell phones will not be allowed into counting rooms.

Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Rao, GMC additional commissioner Niranjan Reddy, revenue officials were present.