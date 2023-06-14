Live
All set for Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra from Annavaram today
The first leg of Pawan Kalyan's Yatra will start from Annavaram and will continue to Bhimavaram.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is going to start the Varahi Yatra after offering prayers at Annavaram temple. The first leg of the Yatra will start from Annavaram and will continue to Bhimavaram.
Pawan's tour will go through the constituencies of Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, Mummidivaram, Rajolu, P. Gannavaram and Narasapuram.
Jana Sena has planned a huge public meeting in Amalapuram on 21st of this month on the occasion of the end of the yatra.
After the puja, Pawan Kalyan will discuss with the Jana Sena leaders in Annavaram. Pawan will speak at the first public meeting in Kathipudi at 4 pm. In the first phase of the Pawan Varahi Yatra, which will continue for 10 days, seven public meetings will be held in 9 constituencies. Pawan Kalyan will receive complaints from people as part of the Janavani programme.