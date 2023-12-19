All set for TDP’s show of strength

Bhogapuram(Vizianagaram): The full scale poll bugle of Telugu Desam Party would be blown from Polipalli village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagarm district on Wednesday at a massive public meeting which would coincide with the concluding function of the over 3000-km of padayatra by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Finding a common cause in the political chaos in the State the TDP and Jana Sena had entered into poll alliance and this meeting would also send a clear message to the rank and file of the two parties that they have to work in unison and coordination.

Apart from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Hindupur MLA and film actor N Balakrishna, Nara Bhuvaneswari and several other leaders would participate in the meeting.

Though initially Pawan Kalyan said that he may not be able to attend due to his preoccupation, following the meeting Naidu had with Pawan on Sunday night, it was decided that Pawan would also attend the meeting and reiterate that both the parties would go together both in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This was officially announced by TDP State president K Atchannaidu and Jana Sena leader Guaran Ayyalu on Monday.

The TDP leadership is making all out arrangements to make the Yuva Galam meeting a grand success. The party has called upon the cadre to reach the venue in large numbers making use of any available mode of transport. They had also organised special trains for the party activists.

Atchannaidu, senior leader Kala Venkata Rao and others have visited the place and supervised the arrangements.

It may be mentioned here that Lokesh had kick-started his padayatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 and covered 11 undivided districts, 97 Assembly constituencies, 232 mandals including municipalities and 2028 villages.

Lokesh had to face several hurdles right from day one when police had created hurdles like taking away his mike, the stool he had used to stand on and address the gathering etc and filed several cases against him.

He originally wanted to cover about 4000 km but had to cut short to over 3000 kms as he had to break his padayatra for 79 days following the “illegal arrest” of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case