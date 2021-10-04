All set for Tirumala Brahmotsavams from October 7, TTD makes all arrangements

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has completed arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala to be held from October 7 to 15. However, for the second year in a row, the annual Brahmotsavam will be held in solitude amid coronavirus. Meanwhile, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held at Srivari Temple tomorrow and hence VIP break darshans cancelled.



The inauguration of Brahmotsavams will be held on the evening of the 6th of this month followed by Dwajarahonam on the evening of the 7th.

The TTD's new governing body will meet on the 7th of this month under the auspices of Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala to discuss the organisation of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara and other issues.

On the other hand, the TTD security personnel are checking the RTPCR-negative reports of devotees who have obtained online tokens to visit Tirumala and allowing those who have been tested negative for covid. At the TTD security checkpoint at Alipiri in Tirupati, staff is checking reports near the Tirumala Vaikuntham QComplex and sending devotees on a visit.

TTD has enacted new rules for devotees coming to Srivari Darshan. Devotees who visit Srivari Darshan from now on must carry a certificate of completion of two doses of the vaccine or a corona negative certificate three days in advance. The TTD has made this decision to control covid and asked the devotees to co-operate.