All set for two states CMs visit to Tirumala….for attending Garuda Seva 

Tirupati: All set for AP and Karnataka states CMs visit to Tirumala on the occasion of Srivari Garuda Seva. In this connection On Tuesday Tirupati Urban District Police and TTD officials jointly conducted CM convoy trial run from Renigunta Airport to Tirumala hills. Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy , TTD Chief Security Officer Gopi Nath Jetti are directly supervising the security arrangements of the two state CMs.

It is learnt that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Karnataka CM Yediyurappa are going to participate in Srivari Garuda Seva on the occasion of Brahmotsavam. Later, on September 24 morning both CMs will lay the foundation stone for Karnataka choultries new building construction, which was funded by Karnataka state government.

Already IG intelligence Sesidhar Reddy and other officials are on duty for making foolproof security arrangements. One day ago IG conducted a special meeting with urban police officials over security of two states CMs bandobust. On the occasion of Garuda Seva AP CM YS Jagan would present silk vastrams to God Sri Venkateswara on behalf of the state government.

In the meanwhile, police are only allowing darshan ticket holders to Tirumala, remaining all were stopping at Alipiri Checkpost during the Brahmostvam days. In this regard they issued a press note for public information too.