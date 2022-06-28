All set for YSRCP plenary in Tirupati district today

Tirupati: The stage is set for the YSRCP Tirupati district plenary to be held on Tuesday in the city. In view of its importance as the first district plenary in the state, district party president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy took it as a prestigious event and monitored all the arrangements. The venue of the plenary SV University Taraka Rama stadium has been tastefully decorated with welcome arches, plantain leaves, mango leaves, party flags and flexies.

About 15,000 party workers are expected to attend the plenary from the seven Assembly constituencies in the district. To provide shelter to them from the scorching Sun, German sheds were erected on a large scale. Digital screens, 25,000 watts capacity audio system, large dais and drinking water facility have been provided.

Special menu is getting ready to provide delicious lunch to the party workers. For this, 25 stalls have been arranged in the stadium itself. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy monitored the arrangements on Monday evening and made several suggestions to the party workers. He said that the plenary will be held on a large scale. Entire party cadres will participate in the event as the trusted lieutenants and support the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. From every nook and corner of the district, party cadres, leaders and public representatives will come to Tirupati to take part in the event. This is a YSRCP family meeting and it will echo the strength of the party to the world. All the family members will be served delicious food, he said.