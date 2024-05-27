Allegations against CS: Legal notice to be sent to Jana Sena corporator

Secretariat (Velagapudi): A legal notice would be served to Jana Sena corporator of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Murthy Yadav for making “baseless and untruthful allegations” against Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy for the last two days, according to a communiqué from the office of the Chief Secretary here.

The statement said that it may be recalled that a rejoinder has been given through newspapers condemning the allegations leveled by Murthy Yadav on Saturday. Still, Murthy Yadav has once again leveled baseless allegations against the Chief Secretary at a press conference at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Reacting to the allegations which were reiterated, the office of the Chief Secretary considered them serious. The statement said that the legal opinion is being taken to take legal action against Murthy Yadav and he would be served legal notice soon.