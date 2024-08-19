Alleged scams, irregularities to haunt YSRCP leaders

Nellore: With the State government initiating inquiries on erstwhile YSRCP Ministers over their alleged role in misuse of funds, several scams and other irregularities in the district, noose is tightening on top leaders including former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

It may be recalled that during Yuvagalam Padayatra, IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh specified that stringent action would be initiated against YSRCP leaders, if found guilty of their role in misusing of funds and involvement in scams.

CM Naidu ordered for CID probe after Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy pointed out several issues at the Assembly recently, including death of 18 people after consuming spurious liquor in Sarvepalle constituency and illegal mining of Quartz in Podalakuru mandal, alleging role of Kakani Govardhan Reddy in both incidents.

It may be recalled that Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had conducted ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Varadapuram village of Podalakuru mandal, alleging that Kakani Govardhan Reddy earned crores of rupees by illegally digging and transportation of Quartz.

Recently Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy lodged a complaint with the government over the irregularities witnessed in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in Nellore rural constituency and other places in the district.

Based on the complaint lodged by Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, the government ordered CID and Vigilance & Enforcement Bureau to conduct an enquiry in these incidents. It came to know that the State investigation agencies will start working very soon.

On the other side, following the directions of the government, the district administration is keen on registering criminal cases related to illegal occupation of public, private properties, reportedly including Jagananna Housing Colonies during the five-year rule of YSRCP.