Alliance Air to link Rajahmundry-Tirupati from Oct 1

Vijayawada: Regional carrier Alliance Air will launch direct flights between Rajahmundry, the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Tirupati, the State’s spiritual hub, beginning October 1, 2025.

The inaugural flight will depart Tirupati and arrive in Rajahmundry at 9:25 am, before returning at 10:15 am. From October 2, the airline will operate thrice weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with revised timings: Tirupati to Rajahmundry at 7:40 am and the return leg at 9:50 am.

The service will be operated with an ATR-72 aircraft. Officials said the new route will strengthen regional connectivity and make travel easier for pilgrims visiting Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, while also improving access between the Godavari and Rayalaseema regions. The initiative aligns with the State government’s vision of a “Connected Andhra Pradesh,” aimed at linking major cities through enhanced air connectivity.