Allocate more funds for Somasila and Veligonda Project: BJP

Nellore: A five-member BJP representatives headed by Namami Ganga State Conviner(NGSC) Midathala Ramesh on Friday met the Telugu Ganga Executive Engineer Radha Krishna Murthy and submitted memorandum at his office demanding the government to allocate adequate funds for irrigation projects in the district.

In their memorandum, they urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to initiate steps for allocating more funds for Somasila Dam Apron Wall, Kandeleru Clay Bund (Matti Katta) and Veligonda Projects in the current budget in the interest of dry land farmers in the district.

In the representation, the NGSC appealed that due to non-conduction of repair works to Somasila Reservoir, there is a possibility of surrounding villages facing inundation problem during rainy season.

Midathala Ramesh said that inordinate delay taken place in execution of Somasila Dam High level Canal, farmers suffering severe crop loss as they are conducting agriculture operations in dry land areas.