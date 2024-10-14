  • Menu
Allotment of 3,396 liquor shops today

Highlights

The Director of Prohibition and Excise Nishant Kumar conducted a video conference on Sunday with deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and excise superintendents to discuss the upcoming draw for the allotment of liquor shops.

Guntur: The Director of Prohibition and Excise Nishant Kumar conducted a video conference on Sunday with deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and excise superintendents to discuss the upcoming draw for the allotment of liquor shops.

During the conference, he reviewed the arrangements for conducting the draw across the state and provided suggestions to the P&E officials. The district collector or joint collector will conduct the draw in the presence of applicants at 8 am on Monday for the allocation of the shops. This process is expected to be completed by 12 noon on Monday. The Prohibition and Excise Department received 87,000 applications for 3,396 liquor shops across the state.

The government will generate Rs 1,800 crore from the application fee. The applicants who are successful in the lottery will have to pay a license fee of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 85 lakh to the government.

Overall, the government anticipates receiving Rs 30,000 crore in revenue, including application and licence fees.

