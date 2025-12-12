Alluri Sitaramaraju District collector responds on bus accident, says rescue operations underway

In the early hours of Friday, a devastating bus accident occurred on Tulasipakalu Ghat Road in Chintur Mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals and leaving 20 others seriously injured. District Collector Dinesh Kumar has been closely monitoring the situation and has provided updates to the media.

The accident involved a bus travelling from Annavaram to Bhadrachalam via Araku. Collector Kumar reported that the incident took place during the early hours and confirmed the tragic toll, with 10 fatalities recorded so far. He added that 22 passengers are in serious condition, while some of them are reportedly critical. A further six individuals have sustained minor injuries and are expected to recover.

Relief measures are currently underway, with the sub-collector and emergency responders on the scene. The bus involved in the accident is believed to belong to AVM Transport, based in Chittoor, and was operated by AK Ramamurthy, a resident of Murukambattu. Ramamurthy had booked the bus for a seven-day tour through a tour agent named Vajram, with the journey commencing on the 6th of this month.

Authorities continue to assess the situation, and the possibility of the death toll rising remains a concern.