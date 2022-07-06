Along with education, skill development essential for bright career

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan presided over the Jaganna Vidya Kanuka distribution programme at KSR Girls High School here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that along with education, skill development also has become crucial for a bright and successful career. In the past there used to be confusion and chaos over availability of textbooks and notebooks etc. But now the Vidya Deevena kit is supplied on the first day of the schools reopening. A sum of Rs 39.14 crore has been spent on the education kits in the district.

As many as 2,34,671 students have benefitted in the district. The school kits are given to class 1-10 students.

Under the Amma Vodi scheme, Rs 325 crore had been given to the district at the rate of Rs 15,000 to every mother who is educating her children.

Under the 'Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu' scheme, as many as 300 schools had been renovated and basic amenities had been extended. Subsequently, the government gave funds for additional classrooms.

ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had applied his mind on boosting educational facilities. He believed that only education can transform the society. The Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya kanuka schemes are a proof of his commitment to a total education revolution.

The Goru Mudda and midday meal schemes helped to bring down drop-out rate of children from schools. The college girls are being supplied sanitary napkins free of cost, he pointed out.