Alternative site allotted to Masjid-e-Kausar

Vijayawada: In a major administrative step that is expected to resolve a long-pending bottleneck in Vijayawada’s road network, the state government has approved the allotment of an alternative site for Masjid-e-Kausar at Autonagar. This move finally paves the way for widening the crucial HT Line Road from its existing 80 feet to a 100-foot corridor stretching from Ramavarappadu to Pantakaluva Road in the city, as envisioned in the city’s Master Plan.

The road formation work, which began in 2016-17, had progressed significantly over the years but remained incomplete at one key stretch—where Masjid-e-Kausar is located. As the mosque structure was fully affected by the widening project, the lack of relocation stalled the work and created the only major obstruction on an otherwise nearly completed arterial road. Responding to the proposal supported by the VMC Council through Resolution CR No 15/2023-24, dated April 27, 2023, the State government sanctioned an alternative site of 269 square yards for the mosque committee. The site is situated in Survey No 467 at Gunadala. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar issued GO Rt No 1325 on Tuesday, granting permission under Section 148 (3) of the Municipal Corporations Act, 1955.

Officials explained that the HT Line Road is a strategically important corridor that will significantly ease traffic congestion in Vijayawada. The road also plays a key role in improving connectivity to the airport, industrial clusters, and peri-urban areas. Furthermore, upcoming projects such as the metro rail corridor and a proposed flyover from the Government General Hospital to Nidamanuru will further enhance its importance.

Despite years of negotiations, the project remained stuck due to relocation challenges. However, with the mosque committee agreeing to move after being assured of an alternative site of equal extent, the VMC is now expected to fast-track the remaining works and finally complete one of the city’s major infrastructure projects.