Alumni meet marks launch of annual talent scholarships

Vijayawada: The1983-84 Class 10 batch of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Nunna, Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district, celebrated a grand reunion at a mango garden in Nunna on Sunday, marking 41 years since their school days. Over 75 alumni, accompanied by their family members participated in the event, sharing nostalgic memories, life experiences, and the journey from their school years to the present.

They expressed particular admiration for the beautifully installed Goddess Sri Saraswathi Devi idol, popularly known as “Chaduvula Talli,” and praised the improvements made to classrooms, libraries, playgrounds, modern toilets, and other facilities.

Later, the gathering moved to a nearby mango garden, where an interactive introduction session was conducted. The core organising committee—G Srinivas Reddy, T Yedukondalu (TYK), K Srinivas Reddy, G Rajasekhar Reddy, K Sridhar, A Madhavi Latha, and Madala Raja—presented mementos, gift packs, and a New Year calendar coffee table book with sweets to all participants. The alumni celebrated their reunion there the entire day.

In a gesture of giving back, the 1983-84 batch announced that starting next year, they would conduct an annual talent examination for Class 10 students and provide cash awards to two talented students and scholarships to two deserving students, supporting education and encouraging academic excellence among current students.