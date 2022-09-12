Alur sarpanch sweeps roads due to lack of funds

Alur (Kurnool): Alur village panchayat sarpanch N Aruna Devi has expressed grave concern over lack of funds to the panchayat.

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, she said that due to lack of funds, they are unable to provide minimum facilities to the residents of Alur. She said the government has passed a GO and ordered to open an account under PFMSID which is exclusively for sarpanches. Earlier the government was crediting funds to the CFMS ID account. After creating the new account, not even a single pie was credited. The 15th Finance Commission funds are all diverted to CFMS ID accounts from PFMSID.

The accounts are showing zero balance, said Aruna Devi. She asked how they are going to serve the people without releasing funds. We are unable to construct drains in the village.

It is very unfortunate that the panchayat is unable to supply safe drinking water to the residents. She further said that the sanitation workers, who were cleaning the streets with a minimum salary of Rs 6,000, were also not paid for months. Unable to see the pathetic situation of the sanitation workers, she said they have come on to the roads to clean the streets.

In a meeting held recently the members have said that the situation would prevail for five years. If the same situation continues then they may not discharge the responsibilities, stated Aruna Devi.