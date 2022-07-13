Amalapuram: 1,015 people sent to rehabilitation centres

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): With 12,43,230 cusecs of water from Maharashtra and Telangana entering Godavari, second warning was issued at Dowleswaram on Tuesday afternoon. Owing to incessant rains and subsequent floods, more than 50 villages in Konaseema district are likely to be submerged disturbing the normal life of people.

As floodwater entered Lanka villages in Konaseema district, road connectivity has been damaged and disrupted. As the full moon day occurs on Wednesday, the sea at Antarvedi will be furious and subject to high tidal waves.

The water sources authorities sounded alert all along the downstream of the river in the district to keep watch on flood banks, especially at vulnerable places and also keep requisite material ready to attend in case of any breach to flood banks. Villagers in Ayinavalli, P Gannavaram, I Polavaram, Mamidikuduru, Ambajipeta, Mummidivaram, Malkipuram, Razole and Sakhinetipalli mandals are worried about imminent floods.

Farmers and aqua farmers have expressed anxiety and fear in view of the rushing floods. Aqua farmers are worried as they invested lakhs of rupees on aqua ponds. Rains have arrived much earlier posing threat to their crops.

Road connectivity in several villages was disrupted and traffic has come to a halt. As water is overflowing on the roads, people got stranded in their houses and were afraid of their safety as well as crops and cattle.

According to sources, many of the cash fetching coconut trees have been uprooted in the wake of blasting winds.

On Monday, 17 fishermen stuck in boats were rescued by ONGC and brought ashore safely in the district. The boat met with a technical snag and the fishermen got stuck in the sea at Odalarevu in Allavaram mandal of Konaseema district.

District Revenue Officer Ch Sathibabu told 'The Hans India' that in view of the continuing floodwater, 14 villages in Ramachandrapuram mandal and 37 villages in Amalapuram mandal would be adversely affected. He said 1,54,492 people are likely to be affected due to the flood coupled with rain. He said 1,015 people have already been evacuated and sent to rehabilitation centres. Moreover, 15 pregnant women were identified and sent to safer places. To meet any eventuality, 403 boats were kept available. He said already 173 boats are in the process of helping the marooned people. Besides, 925 swimmers are kept on duty to save the drowning people.

The SDRF teams are ready for the people, who need immediate protection and to be rescued from the ravaging floodwater.

The DRO said that farmers as well as cattle have reached safely at Mukteswaram. He further said that in the wake of a second warning already issued at Dowleswaram barrage, some villages are likely to be submerged in floodwater by Tuesday night. All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents in the villages, he added.

There is a threat to the residents of Atreyapuram mandal in view of the surging floodwater. The officials conducted a medical camp and distributed medicines to avoid seasonal diseases. Vaccine was given to cattle also to avoid any contagious diseases.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that SDRF teams consisting of 42 members were deployed along with boats in the district. "We have kept the boats, essential commodities and medicines ready to provide to the people in case floods affect the low-lying areas in the district," Collector added. He said that control rooms are set up to monitor the flood situation in the district. Control room Nos are 08856-293104, 08856233208, 08857 245166.