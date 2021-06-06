Amalapuram: 20 oxygen concentrators donated to Area Hospital

Amalapuram: MP Chinta Anuradha appealed to the corporate, commercial, business and service organisations to come forward to support the Covid victims.

The MP in collaboration with Reliance Industries handed over 20 oxygen concentrators to Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Prabhakar at the Sub-Collector's office here on Saturday. Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik was present on the occasion.

She said that 10 oxygen concentrators with the help of Reliance Industries, have been provided utilising the MPLads fund to help the Covid patients. The MP lauded Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik for his continuous efforts to curb Covid -19 in Amalapuram division.

Himanshu Kaushik appreciated the gesture of Reliance Industries and MP Anuradha during the pandemic and for extending support to the district administration.

He said that these concentrators would be used in the Area Hospital for the Covid infected patients having low oxygen levels.

Kaushik said there was a great need for oxygen concentrators to provide emergency medical care to Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.