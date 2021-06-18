Amalapuram: Bhavana Nirmana Pakshotsavalu commences Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Amalapuram: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that 'Bhavana Nirmana Pakshotsavalu' are being organised to expedite the opening of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health clinics and bulk milk centers to be set up as part of speedy execution of government welfare schemes.

He laid foundation stone along with Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Sathish Kumar for the construction of YSR Health Clinic, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Bulk Milk Cooling Units at Gedellandka village of Mummidivaram mandal in East Godavari district on Thursday.

He said that they are organising Bhavana Nirmana Pakshotsavalu from June 17 to July 2 to expedite the completion of permanent buildings in the district.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated new secretariat system to provide good and quality services to the people through various government programmes and welfare schemes. Only by constructing permanent buildings a better system of services can be provided, he added.

MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar said the Chief Minister had introduced the secretariat system with the firm intention of making government welfare schemes transparent.

Joint Collector (Asara) G Rajakumari, RDO NSVB Vasantha Rayudu, ZP CEO NVV Satyanarayana, District Panchayat Officer Nageswar Nayak and others were present.