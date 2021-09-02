Amalapuram: Coconut growers fear spread of Black Scorch disease to plantation

Amalapuram: 'Kerala' of Andhra Pradesh, as Konaseema is known for its abundant coconut plantation in the region, grip of fear as the money fetching coconut trees are adversely affected by a strange and peculiar disease called 'Black Scorch' disease in Nellivaripeta, Billakuduru village, Kothapeta mandal of East Godavari district

Around 880 coconut trees were destroyed in 15 acres due to the disease. Worried of the spread of disease to other trees, many coconut farmers requested the scientists concerned to find a solution to eradicate the disease.

The people of this region solely dependent on the sale of coconuts livelihood and coconuts are exported to various places in the state as well as other states.

The farmers allege that the salt water released by the borewells which were dug by ONGC lead to the cause of the disease to the plantation.

The experts from YSR Horticulture University visited the area and studied about the nature and cause of the disease. With their expertise they could successfully prevent the spread of the disease to the surrounding trees.

The experts also conducted the water analysis and soil tests, but they couldn't exactly diagnose the nature of the disease. The MLAs of Konaseema and officials brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to appoint an expert committee to find cause of the disease and sort out the issue.

The farmers appealed the Chief Minister not only curb the spread of the disease including the steps to root out its horizon, but to come to their rescue.

Horticulture officer PBS Amarnath told "The Hans India" that The coconut trees in Konaseema area attracted Black scorch disease in Nellivaripeta, Billakuduru village, Kothapeta mandal of East Godavari district and 880 coconut trees in 15 acres were already died due to the disease.

He said that they spent nearly Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh to conduct the tests. He advised the government to invest few lakhs to conducts these types of tests in the future. He added that they could not conduct certain other tests due to lack of funds.