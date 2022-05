Amalapuram riots: Cases registered against 92 protesters

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Konaseema police have booked cases against 92 persons on the charges of pelting stones at police and for burning buses on Tuesday.

Cases were booked against Vadagana Nagababu, Nukala Pandu, Kurasala Naidu, Dunnal Dileep, Adapa Shiva, Chikkala Madhu Babu, Duvva Naresh, Lingolu Satish, Nalla Naidu, Nakka Hari, Kishore, Adapa Sathibabu, Nalla Rambabu, Yalla Radha, Galidevara Narasimha Murthy, Sansani Ramesh, Kadali Vijay, Thota Ganesh, Anyam Sai, Dulam Suneel, Kalvakolanu Sathish, Kanipudi Ramesh, Eedarapalli Jambu, Chintapalli Chinna, Polisetti Kishore, Nalla Karuna, Pati Srinu, Chikkam Balaji, Peddireddy Raja, Maddisetti Prasad, Vinay, Shiva, Sadhanala Murali, Nalla Ajay, Vakapalli Manikantha, Kasina Phanindra, Kodenti Eswar Rao, Arigela Teja, Arigela Venkata Rama Rao and Rayudu.