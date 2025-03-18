Live
Amara Hospital performs first robotic knee replacement surgery
Tirupati: Amara Hospital has conducted its first-ever robot-assisted knee re-placement surgery. Amara Hospital Managing Director Dr Ramadevi Gournineni revealed about the successful surgery on Monday, describing the development of medical technology in the State. She said that a team of doctors of Department of Cardiology at Amara Hospital, Renigunta, Tirupati, successfully performed TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) on a 65-year-old male patient, suffering from a degenerative aortic valve with severe stenosis.
This case marks a significant achievement in structural interventional cardiology. The patient is discharged now and is currently doing well.
The team was led by Dr Venkata Sivakrishna, Dr Venkatesh Gurajala, Dr Syed Mohammed Nowshad, Dr Hemanth and Dr Nagaraj Makam.