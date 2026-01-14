  1. Home
Amara Raja Group donates gym equipment to CISF

  • Created On:  14 Jan 2026 10:32 AM IST
Amara Raja Group donates gym equipment to CISF
Tirupati: In a boost to the fitness of security personnel, the Amara Raja Group donated modern gym equipment worth Rs 13 lakhs to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at International Airport here on Tuesday.

This gesture, part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aims to enhance the physical fitness and endurance of CISF officers and staff safeguarding the airport.

The equipment was formally inaugurated by Amara Raja Group of Industries Chairman & Co-Founder of Jayadev Galla, during a special programme at the airport.

