Amaravathi will be completed in next two years: Narayana

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has alleged that the previous YSRCP government has left 85 lakh tonnes of garbage instead of caring for the welfare of the State.

Along with the officials, on Saturday he inspected the ongoing works of the construction of Legacy Waste Management Plant (LWMP) at the dumping yard in Allipuram village of Nellore rural mandal. Speaking the occasion, the Minister said that 50 per cent of the garbage of the total 85 lakh tonnes was already recycled, while the remaining is under progress. He asserted that AP will be transformed as garbage-free State by October 2 this year.

Ruling out the allegations of the Opposition over Thalliki Vandanam scheme, Narayana said that YSRCP leaders are unable to digest the facts and propagating lies for its political existence. He compared that the coalition government has provided Rs 10,000 for 67.25 lakh beneficiaries with Thalliki Vandanam, while YSRCP spent only Rs 5,000 crore for 42 lakh beneficiaries under Amma Vodi scheme during its rule. The Minister has said that AP is the only State in the entire country that is spending Rs 34,000 crore on social security pensions. He said 2.25 lakh people are getting benefited through Anna Canteens by having breakfast, lunch, dinner at just Rs 5, while women are getting three LPG gas cylinders per annum at free of cost.

Narayana asserted that there is no question of compromise in fulfilling the assurances including super six given to the people by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which would be implemented in a phased manner.

Finding fault with former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of adopting double standards over Amaravathi capital issue, Minister Narayana recalled that Jagan, when he was Opposition leader in 2014, defended the TDP government’s decision of acquiring 30,000 acres for Amaravathi capital, now opposing it for political mileage. Amaravathi will be completed in the next two years as tenders were already finalised for the purpose, he added.