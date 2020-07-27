Amaravati: 12 SRM-AP students selected in campus recruitment

Amaravati: Promising students of SRM-AP grabbed excellent job offers in the campus recruitment drive for final year B.Tech students.

Anheuser -Busch InBev SA/NV, commonly known as Anheuser-Busch InBev, a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company, offered six months internship followed by a job offer to students of SRM-AP—Pesala Sai Tanmayi, Sri Harsha, Tavidisetty Rajendra, Tuhin Sarkar, and Koushik M Bhargav—in the campus recruitment drive.

The company has offered an internship stipend of Rs 30,000 per month and Rs 12-17 lakh per annum to the candidates who will join the company after successful completion of their internship.

Another renowned company Health Rx, a health- tech start-up from Bajaj Finserv group offered Technical Internship with a stipend of Rs 35,000 per month, and a confirmed job offer with Rs 12 lakh per annum to Talari Hrisheekesh, and Gude Abhin.

Further, VIRTUSA Corporation, an American IT service provider, offered a position in the company with Rs 4.5 lakh per annum to Yallammagari Rachakada Poojith Reddy, Nagamlla Venkata Sai Nikhith, Chattala Vasundhara, Rampati Venkat Tarun, and Sai Rishvanth Katragadda.

The other company which conducted the recruitment drive, Sahaj Soft, selected Sri Ritika Katragadda

and offered her Rs 10 lakh per annum. Sahaj Soft is a software services and consulting firm which provides simple solutions.