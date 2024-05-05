Kadapa: Sharmila ‘concerned’ over Jagan’s mental state

Kadapa : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Saturday expressed surprise over the way her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was talking. She expressed ‘concern’ over the mental state of her brother and said she was sending a mirror to him to check if he could see his image or Chandrababu Naidu's in it.

She said when she and Dr Sunitha were seeking answers on certain issue, he was calling her as ‘confidant of Chandrababu Naidu’. Sharmila countered Jagan’s statements that she is being controlled by Naidu and that she listens to him. "Nobody can control me and I simply don't believe what others say. I am YSR's (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) daughter and Jagan knows how obstinate I am,” she said at a press conference here. She demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy produce evidence on her alleged collusion with the TDP supremo.

Further, she claimed that the Congress party did not include Rajasekhar Reddy's name in corruption cases, alleging that it was a person who is close to Jagan Mohan Reddy, additional advocate general (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, who did it.

According to Sharmila, Jagan Mohan Reddy made Sudhakar Reddy do this work and as a reward, anointed him as the AAG of the state within six days of assuming the Chief Minister's office.

Though she initially thought that it was the Congress which implicated her father, Sharmila claimed that she came to know the truth only after meeting Sonia Gandhi. “Sonia told me that why would we (Congress) include (YSR's name in cases),” said Sharmila, adding that it was also corroborated by former Rajamundry MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar.