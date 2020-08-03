Amaravati: A bitter fight for Capital gains

Amaravati: Political scene in Andhra Pradesh is all set to acquire a new thermal level. The Opposition cannot be said to have united against the ruling party in taking on its perceived anti-people policies all these days.



Amaravati gives it an opportunity to do so and thousands of lives and livelihoods are dependent on the Capital issue. The decision to trifurcate the Capital has come as a blow to the dreams and aspirations of the people of Amaravati - all farmers mostly - who had voluntarily donated 33,000 acres of land for the Capital.

With the assent given by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to the government's move the other day, the people of the area are shattered. There is no other go for them except seeking a legal remedy which they are doing anyway. Having lost its battle against the government in this regard, the TDP-led Opposition is smelling a fresh opportunity to attack the government over the latter's "anti-people" move.

While an MLC of the TDP has already announced his resignation in protest, voices have been raising in support of the demand for the dissolution of the Assembly and to seek a referendum on the three Capitals issue. Naidu, at a press conference, questioned the YSRCP move demanding to know why it has backtracked from its earlier pro-Amaravati stand. "YSRCP leaders, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the likes of Roja and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy had all voiced their support for Amaravati in the past."

The BJP leadership too, though not firmly, added that they would stand by the farmers of Amaravati, while admitting that the Centre had no role in the Capital issue.

The Left demanded the resignations of the ruling party MLAs and a referendum. The Jana Sena demanded MLAs from Krishna and Guntur districts to resign and went on to blame the previous TDP government for not making a law which could not be amended. There is one handicap for the Opposition though - it cannot mobilize people in protest in view of the COVID-19 situation. Legal battle is again on cards with the farmers already approaching the High Court and the Opposition too planning to knock the doors of the judiciary.