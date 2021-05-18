Amaravati: Alarm over rising black fungus cases

Amaravati: Even as the state is grappling to control the spread of Covid-19 cases, black fungus disease is now causing serious concern among the people. About nine black fungus cases have been officially reported while there are more suspected cases being reported from Ongole, Kurnool and other parts of the state.

Though no hospital has been designated as nodal hospital yet, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the situation on Monday, is learnt to have discussed procedures for the treatment and availability of anti-fungus injections, etc. He is said to have directed the officials to see that all teaching hospitals should take up such cases since they have necessary infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to include black fungus in the list of Arogyasri scheme and notify all hospitals to provide treatment to black fungus patients.

Medical experts want the state government to realise the impending problem that may arise from black fungus as it is emerging as a major threat to those who had recovered from Covid after the usage of high doses of steroids and those who are diabetic.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said the misuse of steroids is a major cause behind the infection (mucormycosis). According to experts black fungus is not new. There are drugs to cure it but the question is about availability of the drugs.

Medicines like Amphotericin B are already in short supply. Amphotericin B is an antifungal medication used for serious fungal infections and leishmaniasis.

They say that so far the fungus used to affect diabetic patients, cancer patients and those who had organ transplant and they were considered to be high risk people.

But now even youngsters were developing symptoms of black fungus. It has become difficult to specify as to which age group is more vulnerable to the disease.

If the symptoms are not detected at an early stage, black fungus can spread to lungs and even kidneys could be affected. Doctors advise that there should be no compromise on immunity levels lest it could prove to be fatal, the experts add.