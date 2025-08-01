Amaravati as blue-green city is Naidu's goal

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that Amaravati greenfield capital city would be developed into a highly livable and environmentally harmonious urban centre.

During a comprehensive review of the Amaravati Beautification and Green-Blue Master Plan at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said he had set an ambitious goal to transform Amaravati into India's largest ‘lung space city’, a vibrant green capital deeply rooted in the ‘Amaravati in Nature’ vision.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for lush avenue plantations along all main trunk roads, connecting roads, and roads within Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts. He called for the strategic development of buffer zones, green zones, and major junctions to foster a consistently pleasant and green atmosphere throughout the capital.

Naidu envisioned Amaravati as a "green and blue city" adorned with trees that bloom in various seasons year-round, creating a constantly refreshing visual spectacle. He proposed a plan where the city's seasonal blossoms become a talking point for both residents and tourists. Officials were tasked with developing strategies to plant a diverse array of fruit-bearing and flowering plants across the capital.

The Chief Minister directed officials to study best practices from cities like Bengaluru and Singapore for beautification. Furthermore, Amaravati is set to become a sanctuary for medicinal plants, rare species, and endangered flora. The Chief Minister even recommended consulting renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev for guidance on cultivating medicinal herbs. He also stressed the importance of promoting Kadiyam, a region in Andhra Pradesh known for its nurseries, and called for efforts to grow indigenous plant species from across India within Amaravati.

Naidu said that these green spaces must play a crucial role in controlling pollution and protecting public health. He also asked officials to involve local universities and students in the beautification efforts, ensuring that the city reflects its rich cultural and historical heritage alongside modern parks and amenities.

The Chief Minister asserted the importance of providing high-quality and accessible housing in the capital. He directed that housing projects in Amaravati should emulate Singapore’s Bidadari housing project, characterised by tree-lined surroundings and parks that create a pleasant living environment.

He also stressed that the Kondaveeti Vagu, Palavagu, and canal systems in Amaravati should be developed with aesthetic appeal.

Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister about the development of a reservoir at Sakamuru over 50 acres, around which he advised planting trees to create a relaxing green environment. He emphasised that beautification should allow travelers to enjoy nature even whiletraversing the city's roads.

Officials further shared plans to develop six islands upstream of the Prakasam Barrage into scenic riverfront zones. The Chief Minister stressed that all such developments must be environmentally sustainable. He specifically directed that the Undavalli Hill area, centrally located, should be planted with flowering trees.