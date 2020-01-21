Amaravati Bandh: Tensions grips at capital region after YSR's statue was set ablaze

Guntur: Tension prevailed in Dondapadu village in Tulluru mandal when some unknown persons set on fire and damaged the late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy statue opposing setting up of three capitals in the state. Based on the information, the police rushed to spot and inquired about the incident.

On the other hand, the MAravati farmers observing bandh at the capital region. All the shops were closed in the 29 villages of the core capital area on Tuesday extending support to the bandh following the call given by the political JAC opposing the police lathi-charge on farmers and women.

The villagers decided not to sell drinking water and food items to the police. Meanwhile, farmers protests reached 35th day opposing the shifting of state capital Amaravati. Farmers continued dharnas against the shifting of state capital Amaravati in Mandadam and relay fasts in Tulluru.