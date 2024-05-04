"Three former YCP corporators join Janasena in a big shock for YCP in the Visakha South"

In a surprising turn of events, three former corporators from the Visakha South Constituency have joined Janasena under the leadership of Vamsi Krishna Srinivas. Former corporators Beautiful Remnant from the 30th ward, Kallapalli Venkata Sitaramaraju (Taxi Raju) from the 27th ward, and Nara Ammaji from YCP have all made the decision to switch parties.

Chinthapalli Satyavathy, the General Secretary of YCP District Women's Wing from Ward 37, also joined Janasena along with her supporters. Additionally, several YCP senior leaders and youth leaders have also decided to join the party.



Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed the new members by giving them party scarfs and expressing his gratitude for their dedication to the party. He urged them to work tirelessly towards the success of the party and promised to provide assistance and prioritize their needs once the party comes to power.



The leaders who joined Janasena vowed to work towards defeating Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. This unexpected move has definitely shaken up the YCP in the South Constituency and has given Janasena a significant boost in the region.

