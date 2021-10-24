Amaravati: Cabinet to discuss anti-govt campaign

Amaravati: The cabinet of Government of Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to meet at 11 am on October 28. The cabinet meeting assumes importance in the wake of the recent developments in the State and the anti-government campaign launched by the TDP.

The cabinet is likely to discuss how to counter the anti-government campaign. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his Visakhapatnam tour which was scheduled for Saturday and suddenly decided to convene the cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister is likely to discuss with ministers about the recent incidents, including the comments on him and the DGP by TDP leaders and the vandalism that followed. The meeting will discuss the measures that should be taken to counter the TDP campaign and on the need to maintain law and order in the State.

While TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu demanding promulgation of President rule in the State and his visit to Delhi to submit memorandum to the President of India, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister on Monday, the YSRCP MPs are also planning to visit Delhi on Monday to file petition with the Election Commission of India seeking derecognition of the Telugu Desam Party.

The possibility of discussing the menace of ganja is also likely to figure in the cabinet meeting.