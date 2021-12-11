Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu demands Rs 1 crore ex gratia to Sai Teja kin

Amaravati: Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the state government to provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the family members of late Lance Naik Sai Teja who died in the recent IAF chopper crash in Coonoor. Naidu said Sai Teja rose to join the personal security staff of the country's Chief of Defence Staff within nine years of joining the Indian Army. He belonged to Erraballi panchayat in Kurabalakota mandal in Chittoor district.

The TDP chief wrote a letter to the AP chief secretary Sameer Sarma, urging him to provide a job to a member of Sai Teja's family.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh urged Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw the decision to cancel the welfare benefits of tribals for updation of the beneficiaries' records. Decrying the government's 'indifference', Lokesh said in a letter that the people in agency areas were facing untold hardships because of negligence from the village secretariats and village volunteers. He suspected a hidden agenda to deprive the tribals of their welfare benefits.