Amaravati: CM Jagan stresses on reducing Corona mortality rate

Amaravati: The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state has been less than the national average while the mortality rate has been far less than the national average and the government is extensively carrying out the tests, more so, in containment clusters.



During a review meeting on Covid-19 here on Friday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that about 85 to 90 per cent of the tests are being conducted in the containment areas. The call centres, 104 and 14410, should function effectively and the officials should monitor the helpline performance regularly.

In order to further reduce the mortality rate, the Chief Minister enquired about the steps being taken to which the officials said that for people with severe respiratory problems five to 10 beds are available at Primary Health Centre (PCH) level adding that clinical protocol is being strictly followed all over. Patients with fever and low oxygen levels are being immediately admitted to hospitals. If the problems aggravate, the patient is being shifted to Covid hospitals, the officials said.

While the national average of positivity is 8.87 per cent, the state average has been 8.56 per cent, Karnataka 9.88 per cent, Tamil Nadu 9.26 per cent, Maharashtra 19.36 and in Delhi it is 12.75 per cent. When it comes to mortality rate, the national average is 2.07 per cent while the state average is 0.89 per cent while Karnataka recorded 1.85 per cent and Maharashtra 3.52 per cent. The tests per million were recorded at 43,059 in the districts of Srikakulam, Kurnool, Kadapa, Krishna, Nellore, West Godavari and Chittoor, tests conducted were more than the state average.

The Chief Minister enquired about the food and hygiene in the 138 Covid care hospitals to which the officials said that the menu was being strictly followed thereby maintaining quality.

He also asked about the functioning of Telemedicine and asked the officials to call back the users to get the feedback and take corrective measures wherever there are complaints. Medicines should be available for emergency use. There should be consistency in the medicare and the officials should see to it that callers are satisfied with the service and if the system is working well.

The officials said as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, helpdesks were started at 110 Covid hospitals. The Chief Minister said that feedback should be taken on the SOPs to be followed by Covid hospitals.

Masks should be given to students along with the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit and feedback should be taken from Covid hospitals as well, he said. The details of hospitals providing medicare should be displayed at Village Secretariats and the ANMs should be the referral point to Aarogyasri hospitals. The hoardings should display as to what a person should do once there are suspected symptoms.

MLAs should be part of the preventive measures of Covid and create awareness among the people.

Deputy Chief Minister and minister for medical and health Alla Kali Krishna, chief secretary Nilam Sawheny, DGP D Goutam Sawang, medical and health special chief secretary Jawahar Reddy and other officials participated in the review meeting.